×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From JC Penney, Starbucks, Amex and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: American Express presents another in a series of ads that focus on refusal and rejection; an announcer encourages you to "start staying 'yes' to your company's best ideas" with help from American Express Open. Starbucks serves up a couple of animated ads promoting its new blonde espresso (see yesterday's Hot Spots for two more). And now that we're in a new year, JC Penney wants you to "take a new look at JC Penney" during its latest sale.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
A Lot of Ways to Say No
American Express: A Lot of Ways to Say No
Premiered on: MSNBC Live With Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC
American Express data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 252,289,998 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,811,955 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.48
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Now Serving Blonde Espresso: Hello
Starbucks: Now Serving Blonde Espresso: Hello
Premiered on: The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS
Starbucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 16,061,785 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $396,856 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.74
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Take on the New Year
JCPenney: Take on the New Year
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,398,062,587 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,491,261 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.72
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Now Serving Blonde Espresso: Roasty
Starbucks: Now Serving Blonde Espresso: Roasty
Premiered on: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Starbucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 16,061,785 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $396,856 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.74
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
January Clearance Sale: Sofía Vergara Collection
Rooms to Go: January Clearance Sale: Sofía Vergara Collection
Premiered on: Megyn Kelly Today, NBC
Rooms to Go data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 390,343,865 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,035,064 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.24
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US