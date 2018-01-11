Watch the Newest Ads on TV From JC Penney, Starbucks, Amex and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: American Express presents another in a series of ads that focus on refusal and rejection; an announcer encourages you to "start staying 'yes' to your company's best ideas" with help from American Express Open. Starbucks serves up a couple of animated ads promoting its new blonde espresso (see yesterday's Hot Spots for two more). And now that we're in a new year, JC Penney wants you to "take a new look at JC Penney" during its latest sale.