Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Jolly Rancher, Dell, MetroPCS and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid shows how "being a rookie sucks" -- as an announcer jokes about his rookie year "lasting longer than a Jolly Rancher" -- in the candy brand's latest. Actor Jeffrey Wright shares how Dell Technologies is making digital transformation happen, including turning cows into data centers and hospital rooms into global diagnostic networks. And MetroPCS demonstrates the power of a good first impression, via a complimentary makeover for one customer.