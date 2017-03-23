Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Jolly Rancher, Dell, MetroPCS and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid shows how "being a rookie sucks" -- as an announcer jokes about his rookie year "lasting longer than a Jolly Rancher" -- in the candy brand's latest. Actor Jeffrey Wright shares how Dell Technologies is making digital transformation happen, including turning cows into data centers and hospital rooms into global diagnostic networks. And MetroPCS demonstrates the power of a good first impression, via a complimentary makeover for one customer.

New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Being a Rookie Sucks Jolly Rancher: Being a Rookie Sucks
Network: Fuse
Show: Scramble
Primetime Airing: Mar. 22, 9:45 pm ET
Magic Dell: Magic
Network: MSNBC
Show: First Look
Primetime Airing: Mar. 22, 8:17 pm ET
Complimentary Makeover MetroPCS: Complimentary Makeover
Network: BET
Show: Baggage Claim
Primetime Airing: Mar. 22, 8:48 pm ET
Women's Spring Style Event: New Trends Kohl's: Women's Spring Style Event: New Trends
Network: BET
Show: Baggage Claim
Primetime Airing: Mar. 22, 8:16 pm ET
Friends & Family Sale: Freshen Up Your Home JCPenney: Friends & Family Sale: Freshen Up Your Home
Network: Nick@Nite
Show: George Lopez
Primetime Airing: Mar. 22, 10:37 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 2373448
Social Actions: 6880
SpotShare: 5.17%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 1584689
Social Actions: 12697
SpotShare: 4.62%
A Word to the Wise XYZAL: A Word to the Wise
Online Views: 1089376
Social Actions: 3716
SpotShare: 2.44%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 166872
Social Actions: 11560
SpotShare: 1.97%
Mass Effect: Andromeda: More Than Ever Electronic Arts (EA): Mass Effect: Andromeda: More Than Ever
Online Views: 578386
Social Actions: 6083
SpotShare: 1.90%
