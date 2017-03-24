Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Kia, AT&T, Chrysler and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Christina Hendricks shows "confidence never goes out of style" as she rejects a line of chauffeurs and gets behind the wheel of her own Kia in the automaker's latest ad. A woman at her son's dental appointment receives a surprise visit from The Dan Band signer Dan Finnerty and sportscaster Greg Gumbel, who have a way, with AT&T's Unlimited Plus Plan, to make sure she won't miss out on any March Madness games. And two kids witness pigs flying, snow in hell and a blue moon in Chrysler's spot promoting its Pacifica Hybrid at "prices you don't see every day."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Magic With GE Dell: Magic With GE
Network: CNN
Show: New Day With Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota
Primetime Airing: Mar. 23, 8:52 pm ET
Dentist AT&T TV & Internet Services: Dentist
Network: CBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 23, 8:02 pm ET
When Pigs Fly Chrysler: When Pigs Fly
Network: CBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 23, 8:50 pm ET
Confidence Kia: Confidence
Network: Golf
Show: PGA Tour Golf
Primetime Airing: Mar. 23, 9:08 pm ET
Candy Crush Soda Saga: Leaderboards King: Candy Crush Soda Saga: Leaderboards
Network: FXX
Show: The Simpsons
Primetime Airing: Mar. 23, 10:58 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 2394877
Social Actions: 6540
SpotShare: 5.30%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 1647138
Social Actions: 12015
SpotShare: 4.71%
A Word to the Wise XYZAL: A Word to the Wise
Online Views: 1089955
Social Actions: 3601
SpotShare: 2.49%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 189388
Social Actions: 12665
SpotShare: 2.15%
Mass Effect: Andromeda: More Than Ever Electronic Arts (EA): Mass Effect: Andromeda: More Than Ever
Online Views: 571449
Social Actions: 5764
SpotShare: 1.86%
