Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Kia, AT&T, Chrysler and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Christina Hendricks shows "confidence never goes out of style" as she rejects a line of chauffeurs and gets behind the wheel of her own Kia in the automaker's latest ad. A woman at her son's dental appointment receives a surprise visit from The Dan Band signer Dan Finnerty and sportscaster Greg Gumbel, who have a way, with AT&T's Unlimited Plus Plan, to make sure she won't miss out on any March Madness games. And two kids witness pigs flying, snow in hell and a blue moon in Chrysler's spot promoting its Pacifica Hybrid at "prices you don't see every day."