Watch the Newest Ads on TV From L'Oreal, DirecTV, HomeLight and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: DirecTV hypes the "unprecedented detail" and "vivid clarity" of its 4K HDR ("the industry's most immersive format") transmissions of NBA games. L'Oréal promotes its new True Match Lumi Glotion product with a little help from Elle Fanning. And HomeLight says that you can "find your super agent right now" using its real estate agent search engine.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
NBA in 4K HDR
DIRECTV: NBA in 4K HDR
Premiered on: The Untouchables, BBC America
DIRECTV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,907,221,525 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $61,098,983 (70% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.67
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
76 Years
Blue Apron: 76 Years
Premiered on: I (Almost) Got Away With It, Discovery Channel
Blue Apron data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 157,649,344 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,668,940 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.63
Attention Index: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Super Agent: Pam
HomeLight: Super Agent: Pam
Premiered on: Star Trek: Voyager, BBC America
HomeLight data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 272,193,064 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,352,915 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.85
Attention Index: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Effortless Glow
L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics: Effortless Glow
Premiered on: E! News, E!
L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 658,817,903 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,382,959 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.76
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2018 Corales Championship
Puntacana Resort & Club: 2018 Corales Championship
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
