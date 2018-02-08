Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Lay's, Lowe's, Busch Beer and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A Busch Beer drinker is just a little too eager for a sip of his brew—at exactly the wrong moment. Lay's hypes its "Smile Bag" packaging and the Operation Smile charity it supports. And Lowe's wants you to not only think about spring, but plan for spring, "so when it's time to go outside and enjoy your yard, you'll be ready."