Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Lexus, Groupon, Febreze and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few notable ads: In a co-promotion from Lexus and Marvel, a 2018 Lexus LC 500 has a guest-starring role in a clip from Marvel's "Black Panther" (in theaters Feb. 16). Party City throws some serious shade at people who eat gluten-free snacks—and specifically a "gross" woman named Tina—in a spot that promotes something called the "inflatable snack stadium." And Groupon serves up another one of its commercials starring spokeswoman Tiffany Haddish—a Groupon user herself, she insists.

UPDATE: "Party City Apologizes for Calling Gluten-Free People 'Gross'," per Newsweek.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Black Panther: The Road Ahead
Lexus: Black Panther: The Road Ahead
Premiered on: Fatal Attraction, TV ONE
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,894,061,340 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,334,355 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.26
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
No Drama
TurboTax: No Drama
Premiered on: Raising Hope, FXX
TurboTax data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,715,371,613 (50% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $54,218,723 (49% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.38
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Game Day Spread: Gluten-Free
Party City: Game Day Spread: Gluten-Free
Premiered on: PAW Patrol, Nick
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Save on Groupon Like Tiffany Haddish!
Groupon: Save on Groupon Like Tiffany Haddish!
Premiered on: Inside Story: Fatal Attraction, FYI
Groupon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 277,526,615 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,079,793 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.97
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Is Your Bathroom Ready?
Febreze: Is Your Bathroom Ready?
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
Febreze data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,852,898,954 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,473,887 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.61
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

