Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Lexus, Groupon, Febreze and More

A few notable ads: In a co-promotion from Lexus and Marvel, a 2018 Lexus LC 500 has a guest-starring role in a clip from Marvel's "Black Panther" (in theaters Feb. 16). Party City throws some serious shade at people who eat gluten-free snacks—and specifically a "gross" woman named Tina—in a spot that promotes something called the "inflatable snack stadium." And Groupon serves up another one of its commercials starring spokeswoman Tiffany Haddish—a Groupon user herself, she insists.
UPDATE: "Party City Apologizes for Calling Gluten-Free People 'Gross'," per Newsweek.
