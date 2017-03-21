Watch the Newest Ads on TV From M&M's, Domino's, VW and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, "Stranger Things" actor Joe Keery stars in Domino's play on "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has background on the new campaign). Volkswagen serves up some discreet, amusing sex scenes in a commercial that's also about family values (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine explains). And one of those walking, talking M&M's characters causes a disturbance at a mall (spoiler: it involves biting a little kid) and gets carted off by security in an Easter-themed (or at least Easter candy-themed) ad.