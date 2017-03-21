Watch the Newest Ads on TV From M&M's, Domino's, VW and More

Among the new releases, "Stranger Things" actor Joe Keery stars in Domino's play on "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has background on the new campaign). Volkswagen serves up some discreet, amusing sex scenes in a commercial that's also about family values (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine explains). And one of those walking, talking M&M's characters causes a disturbance at a mall (spoiler: it involves biting a little kid) and gets carted off by security in an Easter-themed (or at least Easter candy-themed) ad.