Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Macy's, Kroger, VRBO and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: In two separate ads, LegalZoom tells the stories of a couple small-business owners—a dog groomer and a vinyl record expert—as part of its "Where life meets legal" campaign. Macy's promotes its (you guessed it) After Christmas Sale. And HomeAway sibling brand VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner) shows how you can use its service to plan the perfect beach-house getaway.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Story of Laura
Legalzoom.com: Story of Laura
Premiered on: Doctor Who, BBC America
Legalzoom.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,504,037 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $99,055 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.53
Attention Index: 161 (61% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Beach Vacation
VRBO: Beach Vacation
Premiered on: Masters of Flip, HGTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Story of Frank
Legalzoom.com: Story of Frank
Premiered on: Doctor Who, BBC America
Legalzoom.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,504,037 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $99,055 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.53
Attention Index: 161 (61% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holiday Beef Ribeye Roast
The Kroger Company: Holiday Beef Ribeye Roast
Premiered on: The Mick, FOX
The Kroger Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 108,535,751 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $162,157 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.26
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
After Christmas Sale: New Year, New Look
Macy's: After Christmas Sale: New Year, New Look
Premiered on: The Crocodile Hunter, Animal Planet
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,465,764,916 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,149,458 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.47
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

