Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Mastercard, State Farm, Budweiser and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: State Farm tells the story of a stained, beat-up old table that is cherished by the family that owns it, then suggests that you should get your cherished property "the protection it deserves." LIttle Caesars says that no wheelin' or dealin' is necessary to score its $5 large pizza. And Bud plays itself up as the go-to beverage for sports fans, with an announcer declaring that "Wherever legendary moments happen, Budweiser will be there."
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
MetroPCS data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 911,976,962 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,410,640 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.89
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.