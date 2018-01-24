Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Mastercard, State Farm, Budweiser and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: State Farm tells the story of a stained, beat-up old table that is cherished by the family that owns it, then suggests that you should get your cherished property "the protection it deserves." LIttle Caesars says that no wheelin' or dealin' is necessary to score its $5 large pizza. And Bud plays itself up as the go-to beverage for sports fans, with an announcer declaring that "Wherever legendary moments happen, Budweiser will be there."