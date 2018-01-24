×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Mastercard, State Farm, Budweiser and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: State Farm tells the story of a stained, beat-up old table that is cherished by the family that owns it, then suggests that you should get your cherished property "the protection it deserves." LIttle Caesars says that no wheelin' or dealin' is necessary to score its $5 large pizza. And Bud plays itself up as the go-to beverage for sports fans, with an announcer declaring that "Wherever legendary moments happen, Budweiser will be there."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Table
State Farm: Table
Premiered on: This Is Us, NBC
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,888,264,622 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $74,625,977 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.31
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Can't Judge a Book
MasterCard: Can't Judge a Book
Premiered on: E! News, E!
MasterCard data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,162,782 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $113,190 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.89
Attention Index: 163 (63% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Moment Worth Celebrating
Budweiser: A Moment Worth Celebrating
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Budweiser data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 125,236,273 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,071,093 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.00
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
No Wheeling, No Dealing
Little Caesars Pizza: No Wheeling, No Dealing
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPNU
Little Caesars Pizza data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,137,441,741 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,928,613 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.01
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sharing With No Limits
MetroPCS: Sharing With No Limits
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
MetroPCS data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 911,976,962 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,410,640 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.89
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US