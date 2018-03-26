Watch the newest ads on TV from McDonald's, Apartments.com, Dropbox and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: McDonald's brings back its retired grandma character—the one who approves of the fast feeder's chicken tenders—and shares yet another way she uses her free time (the free time she doesn't have to spend cooking). Set designer Ari Goodrich says that "Dropbox is a part of my studio. It's the place that my whole team can have everything in one spot." And a family in search of a home rental faces a series of "unwelcome mats"—until Apartments.com comes to the rescue, with a little help from Jeff Goldblum.