Watch the newest ads on TV from McDonald's, Apartments.com, Dropbox and more
Published on .
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.
A few highlights: McDonald's brings back its retired grandma character—the one who approves of the fast feeder's chicken tenders—and shares yet another way she uses her free time (the free time she doesn't have to spend cooking). Set designer Ari Goodrich says that "Dropbox is a part of my studio. It's the place that my whole team can have everything in one spot." And a family in search of a home rental faces a series of "unwelcome mats"—until Apartments.com comes to the rescue, with a little help from Jeff Goldblum.
Premiered on: 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,242,248,115 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $62,076,876 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.52
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.