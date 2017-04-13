Watch the Newest Ads on TV From McDonald's, Burger King, Dodge and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Mindy Kaling wants you do a Google search for "That place that Coke tastes so good" (spoiler: it's McDonald's), whiile Burger King toys with Google Home (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory). And Dodge contines to hype the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, this time by quoting Jack Nicholson's over-the-top "You don't want the truth -- you can't handle the truth!" speech from "A Few Good Men."