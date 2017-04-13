Watch the Newest Ads on TV From McDonald's, Burger King, Dodge and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Mindy Kaling wants you do a Google search for "That place that Coke tastes so good" (spoiler: it's McDonald's), whiile Burger King toys with Google Home (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory). And Dodge contines to hype the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, this time by quoting Jack Nicholson's over-the-top "You don't want the truth -- you can't handle the truth!" speech from "A Few Good Men."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Connected Whopper Burger King: Connected Whopper
Network: Comedy Central
Show: South Park
Primetime Airing: Apr. 12, 8:23 pm ET
Search It McDonald's: Search It
Network: CBS
Show: Survivor
Primetime Airing: Apr. 12, 10:20 pm ET
The Truth Dodge: The Truth
Network: Velocity
Show: What's My Car Worth?
Primetime Airing: Apr. 12, 8:29 pm ET
Grandpa Words Chrysler: Grandpa Words
Network: NBC Sports
Show: NHL Live
Primetime Airing: Apr. 12, 8:52 pm ET
Great State of Mind Labatt Beer: Great State of Mind
Network: USA Network
Show: NHL Hockey
Primetime Airing: Apr. 12, 9:27 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 40,749
Social Actions: 6,333,273
SpotShare: 13.91%
Live Bright Apple Watch: Live Bright
Online Views: 3,423,572
Social Actions: 10,510
SpotShare: 7.05%
The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema Comcast/XFINITY: The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema
Online Views: 80,348
Social Actions: 1,336,633
SpotShare: 3.08%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 368,534
Social Actions: 544,135
SpotShare: 1.97%
Dynamic LG Mobile: Dynamic
Online Views: 222,594
Social Actions: 538,902
SpotShare: 1.64%

