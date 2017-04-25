×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From McDonald's, Lexus and iSpot.tv

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, McDonald's serves up another one of its ads starring Mindy Kaling in which she mentions Coca-Cola but not McDonald's; this one's amusingly pixelated to block the Mickey D's logo. (Background: "There's No Mention of McDonald's in Its Latest Campaign," by Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz and Jessica Wohl.) In an elaborate CGI-animated spot, a 2018 Lexus LC 500h comes together out of thin air from parts that shape themselves around a driver. And iSpot.tv -- yes, that iSpot.tv -- makes its national advertising debut (on CNBC) with a faux ad (for a nonexistent site called Penguin.dating) within an ad that wryly takes on Nielsen and suggests that iSpot offers superior ways to measure the performance of TV ads.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Penguin Dating iSpot.tv: Penguin Dating
Network: CNBC
Show: Closing Bell
Airing Date: Apr. 24, 4:27 pm ET
Stars Zillow: Stars
Network: USA Network
Show: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Primetime Airing: Apr. 24, 9:16 pm ET
Terms & Conditions AT&T TV & Internet Services: Terms & Conditions
Network: Spike
Show: Beyond Scared Straight
Primetime Airing: Apr. 24, 8:32 pm ET
Imagination That Turns Ordinary Into Extraordinary Lexus: Imagination That Turns Ordinary Into Extraordinary
Network: BRAVO
Show: Southern Charm
Primetime Airing: Apr. 24, 10:13 pm ET
Pixelated McDonald's: Pixelated
Network: NBC
Show: Early Today
Primetime Airing: Apr. 24, 8:52 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
American Gods: Times Are Changing Starz Channel: American Gods: Times Are Changing
Online Views: 34,049
Social Actions: 1,136,273
SpotShare: 14.86%
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 37,580
Social Actions: 1,135,245
SpotShare: 14.85%
Carl Hardee Sr. Returns Carl's Jr.: Carl Hardee Sr. Returns
Online Views: 3,406,679
Social Actions: 11,621
SpotShare: 8.07%
Ostrich Samsung Mobile: Ostrich
Online Views: 1,640,966
Social Actions: 8,527
SpotShare: 3.92%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 382,627
Social Actions: 79,599
SpotShare: 1.94%

In this article:
Most Popular