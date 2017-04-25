Watch the Newest Ads on TV From McDonald's, Lexus and iSpot.tv

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, McDonald's serves up another one of its ads starring Mindy Kaling in which she mentions Coca-Cola but not McDonald's; this one's amusingly pixelated to block the Mickey D's logo. (Background: "There's No Mention of McDonald's in Its Latest Campaign," by Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz and Jessica Wohl.) In an elaborate CGI-animated spot, a 2018 Lexus LC 500h comes together out of thin air from parts that shape themselves around a driver. And iSpot.tv -- yes, that iSpot.tv -- makes its national advertising debut (on CNBC) with a faux ad (for a nonexistent site called Penguin.dating) within an ad that wryly takes on Nielsen and suggests that iSpot offers superior ways to measure the performance of TV ads.