Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Delta, Sonic Drive-In, Chrysler and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: McDonald's serves up a fresh version of its ad starring a grandmother who is delighted that "Finally I've found chicken tenders that can pass as mine. Which is nice, because I've got better things to do." (Cue a shot of Grandma tooling around in a golf cart.) Delta declares that "Good things come to those who go." And a mom takes a creative approach to killing time in her Chrysler Pacifica S during her daughter's soccer practice.