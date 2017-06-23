Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Miller Lite, Serta, PGA Tour and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Miller Lite continues its product-focused approach, as first reported in Lowdown: The Story Behind Miller Lite's New Tagline, with a spot that showcases a can of the beer as it's cracked open and served up at a sports game. Serta gives those who are stressed, overworked and soldiering through life the hope of a peaceful place "where deadlines and duties disappear" -- a mattress fitted with its iComfort Sleep System. And the PGA Tour promotes the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will be held for the first time under "the watchful eye of Lady Liberty," at Liberty National golf course with views of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.