×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Miller Lite, Serta, PGA Tour and More

By Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Miller Lite continues its product-focused approach, as first reported in Lowdown: The Story Behind Miller Lite's New Tagline, with a spot that showcases a can of the beer as it's cracked open and served up at a sports game. Serta gives those who are stressed, overworked and soldiering through life the hope of a peaceful place "where deadlines and duties disappear" -- a mattress fitted with its iComfort Sleep System. And the PGA Tour promotes the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will be held for the first time under "the watchful eye of Lady Liberty," at Liberty National golf course with views of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Stay in the Game Miller Lite: Stay in the Game
Network: Fuse
Show: Moesha
Primetime Airing: Jun. 22, 8:31 pm ET
Summer Sales Event: Take on Summer Ford: Summer Sales Event: Take on Summer
Network: Adult Swim
Show: Aqua Teen Hunger Force
Primetime Airing: Jun. 22, 10:09 pm ET
Declare Peace: Under Fire Serta: Declare Peace: Under Fire
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: Jun. 22, 10:16 pm ET
2017 Presidents Cup PGA TOUR: 2017 Presidents Cup
Network: Golf
Show: PGA Tour Golf
Primetime Airing: Jun. 22, 8:20 pm ET
4th of July Event: Time for Savings Sears: 4th of July Event: Time for Savings
Network: Hallmark
Show: I Love Lucy
Primetime Airing: Jun. 22, 9:13 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Archives Apple iPhone: The Archives
Online Views: 4,121,559
Social Actions: 37,273
SpotShare: 16.33%
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Online Views: 631,986
Social Actions: 27,203
SpotShare: 5.95%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,073
Social Actions: 17,213
SpotShare: 2.74%
Jay Z: Adnis Sprint: Jay Z: Adnis
Online Views: 286,866
Social Actions: 8,248
SpotShare: 2.03%
Cat's in the Cradle TD Ameritrade: Cat's in the Cradle
Online Views: 28,160
Social Actions: 9,067
SpotShare: 1.60%

In this article:
Most Popular