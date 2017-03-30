Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Old Navy, Nabisco, H&M and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, GoDaddy brings back its slightly unnerving "I'm the internet" character to encourage a couple of quirky landscapers to launch their own website (in under an hour). Old Navy serves up another one of its celebrity-free fashion-forward ads -- this one featuring a bunch of stylish skateboarders. (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli reported on Old Navy's strategy shift earlier this month: "Bye, Amy Schumer: Old Navy Tries New Approach Sans Celebrities.") And in a Nabisco ad for its Teddy SoftBakes treats, a little boy brings home a strange new friend ... and his mom is really supportive for some reason.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Lawn Art GoDaddy: Lawn Art
Network: Fox News
Show: Your World With Neil Cavuto
Primetime Airing: Mar. 29, 10:29 pm ET
Hi, Rollers Old Navy: Hi, Rollers
Network: NBC
Show: Blindspot
Primetime Airing: Mar. 29, 9:19 pm ET
2017 Spring Fashion H&M: 2017 Spring Fashion
Network: BET
Show: The Quad
Primetime Airing: Mar. 29, 8:11 pm ET
Bear Hug Nabisco: Bear Hug
Network: Animal Planet
Show: Meerkat Manor
Primetime Airing: Mar. 29, 10:05 pm ET
No Fancy Name Parsons Xtreme Golf: No Fancy Name
Network: Golf
Show: Morning Drive
Airing Date: Mar. 29, 6:17 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 1358349
Social Actions: 7110
SpotShare: 4.13%
Luv Bug Volkswagen: Luv Bug
Online Views: 173740
Social Actions: 17468
SpotShare: 2.71%
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 729109
Social Actions: 4465
SpotShare: 2.31%
Meeting Haribo: Meeting
Online Views: 3742
Social Actions: 12563
SpotShare: 1.67%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 115662
Social Actions: 8484
SpotShare: 1.44%
