Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Old Navy, Nabisco, H&M and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, GoDaddy brings back its slightly unnerving "I'm the internet" character to encourage a couple of quirky landscapers to launch their own website (in under an hour). Old Navy serves up another one of its celebrity-free fashion-forward ads -- this one featuring a bunch of stylish skateboarders. (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli reported on Old Navy's strategy shift earlier this month: "Bye, Amy Schumer: Old Navy Tries New Approach Sans Celebrities.") And in a Nabisco ad for its Teddy SoftBakes treats, a little boy brings home a strange new friend ... and his mom is really supportive for some reason.