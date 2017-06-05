Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Nike, eBay, PlayStation and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, when Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wears his Nike Alpha Menace Elites, something weird and magical happens (spoiler: picture the gridiron turned into a literal roller disco). EBay positions itself as an totally exciting place to shop (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory over at Creativity: "EBay Paints Itself as Colorful Contrast to Amazon"). And Shaquille O'Neal gets punked by Kobe Bryant at a (faux) press conference for the newly released PlayStation NBA 2K18 Legend Edition.