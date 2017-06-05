×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Nike, eBay, PlayStation and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, when Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wears his Nike Alpha Menace Elites, something weird and magical happens (spoiler: picture the gridiron turned into a literal roller disco). EBay positions itself as an totally exciting place to shop (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory over at Creativity: "EBay Paints Itself as Colorful Contrast to Amazon"). And Shaquille O'Neal gets punked by Kobe Bryant at a (faux) press conference for the newly released PlayStation NBA 2K18 Legend Edition.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Skates Nike: Skates
Network: NFL Network
Show: Super Bowl Classics
Primetime Airing: Jun. 2, 8:58 pm ET
Fill Your Cart With Color eBay: Fill Your Cart With Color
Network: ABC
Show: 2017 NBA Finals
Primetime Airing: Jun. 4, 8:49 pm ET
NBA 2K18: Press Conference PlayStation: NBA 2K18: Press Conference
Network: Adult Swim
Show: American Dad
Airing Date: Jun. 2, 11:46 pm ET
ARMS: Answer the Call to ARMS Nintendo: ARMS: Answer the Call to ARMS
Network: ABC
Show: 2017 NBA Finals
Primetime Airing: Jun. 4, 8:55 pm ET
Picky With Your Coffee Sling: Picky With Your Coffee
Network: Game Show
Show: Card Sharks
Airing Date: Jun. 2, 7:52 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Feel More Trojan: Feel More
Online Views: 3,702,802
Social Actions: 23,235
SpotShare: 10.13%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,729,851
Social Actions: 5,669
SpotShare: 4.00%
Another Day Samsung Home Appliances: Another Day
Online Views: 56,854
Social Actions: 18,743
SpotShare: 2.78%
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 687,429
Social Actions: 10,285
SpotShare: 2.77%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 959
Social Actions: 18,813
SpotShare: 2.68%

