Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Nike, Sprite, Nissan and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a stirring Nike ad celebrates Eliud Kipchoge, who ran the fastest marathon in history on May 6. Vince Staples stars in a rather meta Sprite ad plugging the brand's "6 Cold Lyrics by 6 Hot Rappers" limited-edition cans (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign here). And Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton revs his engine for an intense Bose ad that shows off the SoundTouch 300 wireless soundbar.