Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Nike, Sprite, Nissan and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a stirring Nike ad celebrates Eliud Kipchoge, who ran the fastest marathon in history on May 6. Vince Staples stars in a rather meta Sprite ad plugging the brand's "6 Cold Lyrics by 6 Hot Rappers" limited-edition cans (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign here). And Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton revs his engine for an intense Bose ad that shows off the SoundTouch 300 wireless soundbar.

Breaking2: Meet the Runners: Eliud Kipchoge Nike: Breaking2: Meet the Runners: Eliud Kipchoge
Network: NBC
Show: Track and Field
Airing Date: Jun. 24, 4:13 pm ET
Vince Staples and Random Teenagers Star in a Summer Sprite Commercial Sprite: Vince Staples and Random Teenagers Star in a Summer Sprite Commercial
Network: BET
Show: 2017 BET Awards Pre-Show
Primetime Airing: Jun. 25, 10:13 pm ET
Curb Appeal Nissan: Curb Appeal
Network: BET
Show: 2017 BET Awards Pre-Show
Primetime Airing: Jun. 25, 8:48 pm ET
Sound That Moves You Bose: Sound That Moves You
Network: NBC Sports
Show: F1 Pre-Race
Airing Date: Jun. 25, 8:15 am ET
More Than Data AT&T TV & Internet Services: More Than Data
Network: CBS
Show: Blue Bloods
Primetime Airing: Jun. 23, 10:09 pm ET
The Archives Apple iPhone: The Archives
Online Views: 4,168,371
Social Actions: 38,571
SpotShare: 13.98%
Boyz II Men: Side Effects GEICO: Boyz II Men: Side Effects
Online Views: 3,637,572
Social Actions: 31,547
SpotShare: 11.89%
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Online Views: 936,531
Social Actions: 29,088
SpotShare: 6.33%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,130
Social Actions: 13,155
SpotShare: 2.04%
Jay Z: Adnis Sprint: Jay Z: Adnis
Online Views: 310,824
Social Actions: 8,468
SpotShare: 1.91%
