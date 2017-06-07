×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Oreo, Gatorade, GMC and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, an Oreo spot deploys a hypnoptic graphic motif to hype Oreo Thins to the soundtrack of, yes, Notorious B.I.G.'s "Hypnotize." A GMC ad asks "How do you wanna live?" -- and then answers the question by suggesting that you wanna live "like a pro," in the spirit of GMC (tagline: "We are professional grade"). And an announcer for Gatorade opens by saying "So you love your game? So does he." The idea is that your competitor might be training and fighting just as hard as you are -- and that maybe you can get an extra edge by rehydrating with Gatorade, a point that Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is on hand to make.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Days of Play: Sunshine Day PlayStation: Days of Play: Sunshine Day
Network: MLB Network
Show: Quick Pitch
Primetime Airing: Jun. 6, 10:47 pm ET
Difference Maker Gatorade: Difference Maker
Network: Freeform
Show: Gilmore Girls
Primetime Airing: Jun. 6, 10:14 pm ET
Diner Audible.com: Diner
Network: Hallmark
Show: The Golden Girls
Primetime Airing: Jun. 6, 8:54 pm ET
Hypnotize Oreo: Hypnotize
Network: OXYGEN
Show: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Primetime Airing: Jun. 6, 10:22 pm ET
Like a Pro: Anthem GMC: Like a Pro: Anthem
Network: Animal Planet
Show: Animal Cops Houston
Primetime Airing: Jun. 6, 9:23 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Feel More Trojan: Feel More
Online Views: 3,707,094
Social Actions: 23,369
SpotShare: 8.63%
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 1,985,747
Social Actions: 17,116
SpotShare: 5.18%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,782,053
Social Actions: 4,974
SpotShare: 3.47%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 976
Social Actions: 20,897
SpotShare: 2.31%
Another Day Samsung Home Appliances: Another Day
Online Views: 57,043
Social Actions: 18,375
SpotShare: 2.13%
In this article:
Most Popular