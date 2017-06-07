Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Oreo, Gatorade, GMC and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, an Oreo spot deploys a hypnoptic graphic motif to hype Oreo Thins to the soundtrack of, yes, Notorious B.I.G.'s "Hypnotize." A GMC ad asks "How do you wanna live?" -- and then answers the question by suggesting that you wanna live "like a pro," in the spirit of GMC (tagline: "We are professional grade"). And an announcer for Gatorade opens by saying "So you love your game? So does he." The idea is that your competitor might be training and fighting just as hard as you are -- and that maybe you can get an extra edge by rehydrating with Gatorade, a point that Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is on hand to make.