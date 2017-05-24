×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Pepsi, Grubhub, Macy's and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Grubhub presents a fun, documentary-style short about a group of friends from Austin, Tex., debating how to pronounce "gyro," "empanada" and more as they wait for their food delivery. In an ad for Pepsi Fire, a Dollar General store catches on fire (sorta). And Macy's hypes its Memorial Day sale by showing ridiculously happy, attractive models frolicking in swimwear (30-50% off).

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Trail of Fire Pepsi: Trail of Fire
Network: CMTV
Show: CMT Music
Primetime Airing: May. 23, 9:26 pm ET
Pronunciation GrubHub: Pronunciation
Network: Comedy Central
Show: Futurama
Airing Date: May. 23, 7:42 pm ET
Memorial Day Sale: Leggings Fabletics.com: Memorial Day Sale: Leggings
Network: TLC
Show: My 600-Lb. Life
Primetime Airing: May. 23, 10:37 pm ET
Memorial Day Sale: More Than Sunscreen DermStore.com: Memorial Day Sale: More Than Sunscreen
Network: OXYGEN
Show: Tia & Tamera
Primetime Airing: May. 23, 8:35 pm ET
Memorial Day Sale: Dive Into Summer: Swimwear Macy's: Memorial Day Sale: Dive Into Summer: Swimwear
Network: Nick@Nite
Show: George Lopez
Primetime Airing: May. 23, 8:43 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Runway Models GEICO: Runway Models
Online Views: 2,708,104
Social Actions: 17,340
SpotShare: 10.21%
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 818,904
Social Actions: 15,047
SpotShare: 4.88%
Return of the Mac N' Cheetos Burger King: Return of the Mac N' Cheetos
Online Views: 112,469
Social Actions: 19,936
SpotShare: 3.99%
Designed for Meera P. Apple iPad: Designed for Meera P.
Online Views: 756,697
Social Actions: 8,280
SpotShare: 3.47%
Designed for Ian M. Apple iPhone: Designed for Ian M.
Online Views: 747,853
Social Actions: 8,165
SpotShare: 3.43%

