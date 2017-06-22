Watch the Newest Ads on TV From PlayStation, E-Trade, Beautyrest and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, PlayStation presents a claymation world where traditional cable TV services are two-headed "cable monsters" terrorizing a city with long-term contracts, pricey sports packages and "atomic fire breath" until PlayStation Vue (a modern, shiny superhero) arrives to save the day with its live TV streaming service. E-Trade offers one reason why your broker is unavailable -- he's in a board meeting ... a wakeboard meeting -- and suggests investing online instead. And in a black-and-white spot that moves from moody to comic, Beautyrest shows you don't need to be an athlete -- forget running, swimming, "moving a bunch of heavy stuff" and "doing whatever this is" (a battle ropes workout) -- to achieve a healthy lifestyle, as "sleep performance is the new performance."