Watch the Newest Ads on TV From PlayStation, E-Trade, Beautyrest and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, PlayStation presents a claymation world where traditional cable TV services are two-headed "cable monsters" terrorizing a city with long-term contracts, pricey sports packages and "atomic fire breath" until PlayStation Vue (a modern, shiny superhero) arrives to save the day with its live TV streaming service. E-Trade offers one reason why your broker is unavailable -- he's in a board meeting ... a wakeboard meeting -- and suggests investing online instead. And in a black-and-white spot that moves from moody to comic, Beautyrest shows you don't need to be an athlete -- forget running, swimming, "moving a bunch of heavy stuff" and "doing whatever this is" (a battle ropes workout) -- to achieve a healthy lifestyle, as "sleep performance is the new performance."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Cable Monsters PlayStation Vue: Cable Monsters
Network: truTV
Show: Impractical Jokers
Primetime Airing: Jun. 21, 9:09 pm ET
Sleep Performance Is the New Performance Beautyrest: Sleep Performance Is the New Performance
Network: TLC
Show: Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta
Primetime Airing: Jun. 21, 8:52 pm ET
Board Meeting E*TRADE: Board Meeting
Network: MSNBC
Show: MSNBC Live With Craig Melvin
Airing Date: Jun. 21, 3:18 pm ET
Red, White & Blue Savings: Laundry Upgrade: LG The Home Depot: Red, White & Blue Savings: Laundry Upgrade: LG
Network: USA Network
Show: NCIS: Los Angeles
Primetime Airing: Jun. 21, 9:22 pm ET
Power Penney Days: Towels, Tanks and Swim Separates JCPenney: Power Penney Days: Towels, Tanks and Swim Separates
Network: CBS
Show: CBS Morning News
Primetime Airing: Jun. 21, 10:57 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Archives Apple iPhone: The Archives
Online Views: 3,726,735
Social Actions: 35,210
SpotShare: 14.71%
Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,917,105
Social Actions: 17,613
SpotShare: 10.05%
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Online Views: 425,351
Social Actions: 24,095
SpotShare: 4.67%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,024
Social Actions: 19,161
SpotShare: 2.83%
Jay Z: Adnis Sprint: Jay Z: Adnis
Online Views: 276,120
Social Actions: 8,164
SpotShare: 1.91%

