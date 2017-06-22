Watch the Newest Ads on TV From PlayStation, E-Trade, Beautyrest and More

Among the new releases, PlayStation presents a claymation world where traditional cable TV services are two-headed "cable monsters" terrorizing a city with long-term contracts, pricey sports packages and "atomic fire breath" until PlayStation Vue (a modern, shiny superhero) arrives to save the day with its live TV streaming service. E-Trade offers one reason why your broker is unavailable -- he's in a board meeting ... a wakeboard meeting -- and suggests investing online instead. And in a black-and-white spot that moves from moody to comic, Beautyrest shows you don't need to be an athlete -- forget running, swimming, "moving a bunch of heavy stuff" and "doing whatever this is" (a battle ropes workout) -- to achieve a healthy lifestyle, as "sleep performance is the new performance."