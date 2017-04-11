Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Progressive, Hyundai, Chipotle and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Progressive's Flo does all kind of magical (and creepy) things with her "magic apron," while comedian John Mulaney confesses things to, no kidding, a giant burrito (Jessica Wohl has the story on the campaign at Creativity). And a bunch of random consumers express their very tentative interest in driving a hybrid car by singing, of course, the "Hybrid Song" for Hyundai.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Magic Apron Progressive: Magic Apron
Network: Animal Planet
Show: Meerkat Manor
Primetime Airing: Apr. 10, 9:36 pm ET
Guess the Price of That Food Johnsonville Sausage: Guess the Price of That Food
Network: WE TV
Show: Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Primetime Airing: Apr. 10, 10:10 pm ET
As Real as It Gets: Books Chipotle Mexican Grill: As Real as It Gets: Books
Network: MTV
Show: 16 and Pregnant
Primetime Airing: Apr. 10, 10:43 pm ET
Hybrid Song Hyundai: Hybrid Song
Network: ESPN2
Show: Mike & Mike
Primetime Airing: Apr. 10, 10:08 pm ET
Get Ugly Propel Water: Get Ugly
Network: Discovery Channel
Show: Street Outlaws
Primetime Airing: Apr. 10, 9:54 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 33,781
Social Actions: 4,917,447
SpotShare: 12.51%
Live Bright Apple Watch: Live Bright
Online Views: 1,595,980
Social Actions: 5,027
SpotShare: 6.11%
The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema Comcast/XFINITY: The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema
Online Views: 76,653
Social Actions: 935,011
SpotShare: 2.65%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 344,252
Social Actions: 405,031
SpotShare: 2.36%
Beauty Mazda: Beauty
Online Views: 484,045
Social Actions: 9,942
SpotShare: 1.87%

