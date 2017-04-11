Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Progressive, Hyundai, Chipotle and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Progressive's Flo does all kind of magical (and creepy) things with her "magic apron," while comedian John Mulaney confesses things to, no kidding, a giant burrito (Jessica Wohl has the story on the campaign at Creativity). And a bunch of random consumers express their very tentative interest in driving a hybrid car by singing, of course, the "Hybrid Song" for Hyundai.