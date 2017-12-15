×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Quaker Oats, Kohl's, Quicken Loans and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Quicken Loans tells the story of a totally confident lawyer named Megan who's not so confident when it comes to shopping for a mortgage (fortunately Quicken Loans is on hand to help with its Rocket Mortgage service). Kohl's hypes its Super Saturday Sale, during which you can get $10 of Kohl's Cash (good toward future purchases) for every $50 spent on selected merchandise. And Quaker Oats plays up the fact that the fiber in its instant oatmeal is "part of a healthy diet"—and the quick prep time means "fast fiber."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Megan Is Confident
Quicken Loans: Megan Is Confident
Premiered on: Naked and Afraid: Nightcrawlers, Discovery Channel
Quicken Loans data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,093,589,859 (46% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,830,326 (68% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.35
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Madden NFL 18: Longshot Mode: Accolades
Xbox: Madden NFL 18: Longshot Mode: Accolades
Premiered on: Thursday Night Football GameDay, NFL Network
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 743,426,390 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,102,627 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.56
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Overflowing Closet
Poshmark: Overflowing Closet
Premiered on: Friends, Spike
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Strength
Quaker: Strength
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Quaker data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 835,148,281 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,052,721 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.98
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Super Saturday Sale: Give Joy, Get Joy: Sweaters & Jewelry
Kohl's: Super Saturday Sale: Give Joy, Get Joy: Sweaters & Jewelry
Premiered on: Soul Plane, TV ONE
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,241,655,453 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $41,196,577 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.33
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
