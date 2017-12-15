Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Quaker Oats, Kohl's, Quicken Loans and More
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Quicken Loans tells the story of a totally confident lawyer named Megan who's not so confident when it comes to shopping for a mortgage (fortunately Quicken Loans is on hand to help with its Rocket Mortgage service). Kohl's hypes its Super Saturday Sale, during which you can get $10 of Kohl's Cash (good toward future purchases) for every $50 spent on selected merchandise. And Quaker Oats plays up the fact that the fiber in its instant oatmeal is "part of a healthy diet"—and the quick prep time means "fast fiber."
