Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Realtor.com, Wells Fargo, Blue Buffalo and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: A Realtor.com spokeswoman suggests that there's nothing more American than home ownership -- as she takes in a baseball game over a slice of apple pie. A dog owner says she's feeding her puppy, Ernie, Blue Buffalo brand dog food because "He's family, so I'm going to feed him like family." And a grandmother schools her grandson on how to use his Wells Fargo app -- and points out that he can also use his phone to call her.
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.