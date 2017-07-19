Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Realtor.com, Wells Fargo, Blue Buffalo and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A Realtor.com spokeswoman suggests that there's nothing more American than home ownership -- as she takes in a baseball game over a slice of apple pie. A dog owner says she's feeding her puppy, Ernie, Blue Buffalo brand dog food because "He's family, so I'm going to feed him like family." And a grandmother schools her grandson on how to use his Wells Fargo app -- and points out that he can also use his phone to call her.