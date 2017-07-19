×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Realtor.com, Wells Fargo, Blue Buffalo and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A Realtor.com spokeswoman suggests that there's nothing more American than home ownership -- as she takes in a baseball game over a slice of apple pie. A dog owner says she's feeding her puppy, Ernie, Blue Buffalo brand dog food because "He's family, so I'm going to feed him like family." And a grandmother schools her grandson on how to use his Wells Fargo app -- and points out that he can also use his phone to call her.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Lost Debit Card
Wells Fargo: Lost Debit Card
Premiered on: Runner Runner, FX
Wells Fargo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 113,564,939 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,496,396 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.07 (+3.75 vs. industry)
American
Realtor.com: American
Premiered on: Criminal Minds, ION
Realtor.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 482,183,236 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,384,501 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.25 (-0.66 vs. industry)
Master Sergeant Webber
USAA: Master Sergeant Webber
Premiered on: CFB Top 25 Games of 2016, ESPNU
USAA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 409,663,369 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,128,850 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.55 (-3.88 vs. industry)
Spartan Race
Maple Hill Creamery: Spartan Race
Premiered on: Spartan Race, NBC Sports
Maple Hill Creamery data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 10,091 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $444 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: N/A
Ernie
Blue Buffalo: Ernie
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Blue Buffalo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 535,392,356 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,728,750 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.53 (+0.81 vs. industry)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
In this article:
