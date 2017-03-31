Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Acer, Travelocity and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a little girl uses the Acer Switch Alpha 12 convertible laptop in tablet mode to give her a parents a totally convincing presentation titled "Reasons why we need a horse." The Travelocity gnome says that "With the Travelocity Customer First Guarantee, your only worry will be choosing which filter to use." (Cue scene of a perfect couple taking a pic of the perfect skyline view from their perfect hotel room.) And Samsung shows off the "Infinity Screen" of the Galaxy S8 with a breathtaking underwater tableau starring a scuba diver and a whale.