Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Acer, Travelocity and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a little girl uses the Acer Switch Alpha 12 convertible laptop in tablet mode to give her a parents a totally convincing presentation titled "Reasons why we need a horse." The Travelocity gnome says that "With the Travelocity Customer First Guarantee, your only worry will be choosing which filter to use." (Cue scene of a perfect couple taking a pic of the perfect skyline view from their perfect hotel room.) And Samsung shows off the "Infinity Screen" of the Galaxy S8 with a breathtaking underwater tableau starring a scuba diver and a whale.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Destiny 2: Rally the Troops Activision: Destiny 2: Rally the Troops
Network: TNT
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: Mar. 30, 9:23 pm ET
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Network: National Geographic Wild
Show: Vet School
Primetime Airing: Mar. 30, 8:24 pm ET
Fly With Your Mind All Nippon Airlines: Fly With Your Mind
Network: FXX
Show: Raising Hope
Airing Date: Mar. 30, 3:39 pm ET
Skyline Travelocity: Skyline
Network: CBS
Show: The Amazing Race
Primetime Airing: Mar. 30, 10:19 pm ET
Why We Need a Horse Acer: Why We Need a Horse
Network: Golf
Show: LPGA Tour Golf
Airing Date: Mar. 30, 12:38 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 3729705
Social Actions: 9226
SpotShare: 6.36%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 1289082
Social Actions: 30678
SpotShare: 3.33%
Luv Bug Volkswagen: Luv Bug
Online Views: 159302
Social Actions: 40429
SpotShare: 1.93%
Nope Yup DriveTime: Nope Yup
Online Views: 355506
Social Actions: 3726
SpotShare: 0.74%
Once in a Lifetime Sale: Next Generation Mattress Firm: Once in a Lifetime Sale: Next Generation
Online Views: 457005
Social Actions: 13
SpotShare: 0.73%
