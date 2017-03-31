Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Acer, Travelocity and More

Most Popular
Among the new releases, a little girl uses the Acer Switch Alpha 12 convertible laptop in tablet mode to give her a parents a totally convincing presentation titled "Reasons why we need a horse." The Travelocity gnome says that "With the Travelocity Customer First Guarantee, your only worry will be choosing which filter to use." (Cue scene of a perfect couple taking a pic of the perfect skyline view from their perfect hotel room.) And Samsung shows off the "Infinity Screen" of the Galaxy S8 with a breathtaking underwater tableau starring a scuba diver and a whale.