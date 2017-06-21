Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Apple, Audible and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Samsung shows how a wannabe astronaut -- a little girl in full space suit -- can live out her dreams of exploration, fueled by blue "rocketsicles," thanks to the help of the household Family Hub refrigerator. Apple brings us two spots, with the first for its iPhone: a touching tale of an archivist carefully curating a family's memories (cue baby laughing) using old-school techniques to create a modern piece of technology -- an iPhone Memories video. (Creativity has the backstory on the spot.) The second, for Apple Music, spotlights 19-year-old R&B artist Khalid and his song "Location" as part of Apple's monthly Up Next program introducing new artists.