Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Apple, Audible and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Samsung shows how a wannabe astronaut -- a little girl in full space suit -- can live out her dreams of exploration, fueled by blue "rocketsicles," thanks to the help of the household Family Hub refrigerator. Apple brings us two spots, with the first for its iPhone: a touching tale of an archivist carefully curating a family's memories (cue baby laughing) using old-school techniques to create a modern piece of technology -- an iPhone Memories video. (Creativity has the backstory on the spot.) The second, for Apple Music, spotlights 19-year-old R&B artist Khalid and his song "Location" as part of Apple's monthly Up Next program introducing new artists.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
The Archives Apple iPhone: The Archives
Network: ABC
Show: Downward Dog
Primetime Airing: Jun. 20, 9:20 pm ET
Ticket to the Moon Samsung Home Appliances: Ticket to the Moon
Network: WE TV
Show: CSI: Miami
Primetime Airing: Jun. 20, 10:33 pm ET
Troubled Waters Audible.com: Troubled Waters
Network: Hallmark
Show: I Love Lucy
Primetime Airing: Jun. 20, 8:19 pm ET
Discover Khalid Apple Music: Discover Khalid
Network: CBS
Show: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Airing Date: Jun. 20, 11:57 pm ET
Industries and Families PPG Industries: Industries and Families
Network: HGTV
Show: Fixer Upper
Primetime Airing: Jun. 20, 9:52 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,916,633
Social Actions: 18,297
SpotShare: 11.71%
The Archives Apple iPhone: The Archives
Online Views: 908,211
Social Actions: 15,861
SpotShare: 5.17%
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Online Views: 215,725
Social Actions: 19,045
SpotShare: 3.55%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,035
Social Actions: 20,149
SpotShare: 3.03%
Cat's in the Cradle TD Ameritrade: Cat's in the Cradle
Online Views: 35,963
Social Actions: 13,129
SpotShare: 2.18%

