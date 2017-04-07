Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Mercedes-Benz, Jeep and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Samsung serves up another one of its gorgeously filmed "Unbox your phone" spots showing off the Infinity Screen of the Galaxy S8, while Mercedes-Benz tell you to "Follow your own star" in an ad that stars pro golfer Rickie Fowler and big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara. And Jeep, once the ultimate utilitarian brand, positions the 2017 Grand Cherokee as a work of art.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Follow Your Own Star Mercedes-Benz: Follow Your Own Star
Network: ESPN
Show: 2017 Masters Tournament
Primetime Airing: Apr. 6, 9:05 pm ET
Infinitely Amazing Samsung Mobile: Infinitely Amazing
Network: MTV
Show: Scary Movie 2
Primetime Airing: Apr. 6, 8:18 pm ET
Watson at Work: Healthcare IBM Watson: Watson at Work: Healthcare
Network: CBS Sports
Show: Masters on the Range
Primetime Airing: Apr. 6, 10:45 pm ET
Art Jeep: Art
Network: Ovation
Show: The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Primetime Airing: Apr. 6, 9:14 pm ET
Summer Vibes SKECHERS: Summer Vibes
Network: Oprah Winfrey Network
Show: 20/20 on ID Presents: Homicide
Primetime Airing: Apr. 6, 9:22 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Destiny 2: Rally the Troops Activision: Destiny 2: Rally the Troops
Online Views: 5,292,719
Social Actions: 2,875,385
SpotShare: 11.74%
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Online Views: 6,800,887
Social Actions: 57,366
SpotShare: 10.32%
Live Bright Apple Watch: Live Bright
Online Views: 1,804,647
Social Actions: 10,644
SpotShare: 2.73%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 1,510,840
Social Actions: 5,815
SpotShare: 2.34%
The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema Comcast/XFINITY: The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema
Online Views: 83,205
Social Actions: 693,981
SpotShare: 1.04%

In this article:
Most Popular