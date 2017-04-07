Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Mercedes-Benz, Jeep and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Samsung serves up another one of its gorgeously filmed "Unbox your phone" spots showing off the Infinity Screen of the Galaxy S8, while Mercedes-Benz tell you to "Follow your own star" in an ad that stars pro golfer Rickie Fowler and big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara. And Jeep, once the ultimate utilitarian brand, positions the 2017 Grand Cherokee as a work of art.