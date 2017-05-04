Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Panera, Microsoft and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Panera plugs the fact that it now offers delivery for lunch and dinner. Samsung positions its Galaxy S8 as the ultimate travel companion, while Super 8 also depicts a smart phone (an unspecified brand) as a travel companion -- but (spoiler) the phone meets a very sad fate during a group-selfie-taking session. And Microsoft rather touchingly shows how its technology helps kids with dyslexia learn how to read.