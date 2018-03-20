Watch the newest ads on TV from Snickers, Quilted Northern, Citi and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A driver reacts rather badly to his passenger's mispronunciation of the word "almond" in an ad for Snickers Almond. Quilted Northern, the toilet paper brand, serves up two ads advising us that their product is neither a robe nor a bouncy castle (despite sharing various qualities with robes and bouncy castles) and therefore shouldn't be used like a robe or a bouncy castle. And Citi shows a dad having a great time with his kids right after (quickly) using the Citi mobile app, which is "designed for you to spend less time on it."