Watch the newest ads on TV from Snickers, Quilted Northern, Citi and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A driver reacts rather badly to his passenger's mispronunciation of the word "almond" in an ad for Snickers Almond. Quilted Northern, the toilet paper brand, serves up two ads advising us that their product is neither a robe nor a bouncy castle (despite sharing various qualities with robes and bouncy castles) and therefore shouldn't be used like a robe or a bouncy castle. And Citi shows a dad having a great time with his kids right after (quickly) using the Citi mobile app, which is "designed for you to spend less time on it."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Ahmend
Snickers: Ahmend
Premiered on: Law & Order, TNT
Snickers data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 601,916,148 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,837,663 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.89
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Quilted Northern Is Not a Robe
Quilted Northern: Quilted Northern Is Not a Robe
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
Quilted Northern data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 88,442,135 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $508,462 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.87
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Kiddie Shoes
Citi: Kiddie Shoes
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
Citi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 96,468,749 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,259,479 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.93
Attention Index: 51 (49% more interruptions than avg.)
Kidnapped
Toyo Tires: Kidnapped
Premiered on: iZombie, CW
Toyo Tires data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,828,278 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $72,812 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.60
Attention Index: 52 (48% more interruptions than avg.)
Quilted Northern Is Not a Bouncy Castle
Quilted Northern: Quilted Northern Is Not a Bouncy Castle
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
Quilted Northern data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 88,442,135 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $508,462 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.87
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

