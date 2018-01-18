×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Starbucks, NordicTrack, TaxSlayer and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: NordicTrack promotes its X22i Incline Trainer, which includes access to human trainers streamed onto the treadmill's video screen, as your "coach for the tough days." A TaxSlayer customer says that the online tax-prep service is so simple she even got her grandfather using it. And Starbucks serves up another one of its arty, typographically-driven spots promoting its new Blonde Espresso.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Now Serving Blonde Espresso: Coming Together
Starbucks: Now Serving Blonde Espresso: Coming Together
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Starbucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 42,374,789 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,163,509 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.46
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)
Being Our Best
Massage Envy: Being Our Best
Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NBC
Massage Envy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,214,188 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $214,204 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.45
Attention Index: 150 (50% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fitness is an Adventure
NordicTrack: Fitness is an Adventure
Premiered on: Garage Rehab, Discovery Channel
NordicTrack data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 395,223,880 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,827,800 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.64
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Your New Tuition Guarantee
University of Phoenix: Your New Tuition Guarantee
Premiered on: Tabatha Takes Over, BRAVO
University of Phoenix data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 374,315,822 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,634,831 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.86
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Easy
TaxSlayer.com: Easy
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
TaxSlayer.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 24,529,957 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $409,182 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.49
Attention Index: 49 (51% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

