Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Starbucks, Ritz Crackers, Pizza Hut and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A dad does his best attempt at an Olympics-worthy ice skating routine (only without ice or skates) for his family, and is awarded the gold(ish)—Ritz crackers. Starbucks promotes its blonde espresso in two separate ads—including one that calls attention to its ad-ness by mysteriously going to a blank screen for a moment (causing an off-screen voice to bellow, "Why is the screen empty?!"). And Pizza Hut hypes its current two-pizzas-for-$5.99-each offer.