Watch the Newest Ads on TV From State Farm, ADT, DirecTV and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: State Farm serves up a story about a cherished piece of jewelry—showing what it means to a mother and her daughter—by way of suggesting that you should get the right insurance for the things you really care about. ADT promotes a different kind of protection: ADT Go, "the family safety mobile app and service." And Jackson Hewitt scoffs at the idea that a tax-prep website can beat the service provided face-to-face by the tax pros at its storefront locations.