Watch the Newest Ads on TV From State Farm, ADT, DirecTV and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: State Farm serves up a story about a cherished piece of jewelry—showing what it means to a mother and her daughter—by way of suggesting that you should get the right insurance for the things you really care about. ADT promotes a different kind of protection: ADT Go, "the family safety mobile app and service." And Jackson Hewitt scoffs at the idea that a tax-prep website can beat the service provided face-to-face by the tax pros at its storefront locations.
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.