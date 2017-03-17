Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Infiniti, State Farm, Oreo and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, State Farm calls attention to its charity platform called "Neighborhood of Good." (Earlier this week Adrianne Pasquarelli previewed the ad and offered some background.) Infiniti also goes in for cause marketing with an intensely filmed spot starring members of the Hardwood Heroes, two basketball teams made up of cancer survivors; "Help Infiniti fight cancer, and make your bracket matter," an announcer says at the end. And Shaquille O'Neal is on hand for another in a series of Oreo spots plugging the #OreoDunkSweepstakes. (Jessica Wohl reported about the launch of the campaign last month.)

New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Following State Farm: Following
Network: VH1
Show: My Wife and Kids
Primetime Airing: Mar. 16, 9:44 pm ET
Hardwood Heroes: Unbustable Infiniti: Hardwood Heroes: Unbustable
Network: TNT
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 16, 9:36 pm ET
Shaquille O'Neal's Freestyle Dunk Oreo: Shaquille O'Neal's Freestyle Dunk
Network: CBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 16, 8:24 pm ET
Sales Review AT&T Wireless: Sales Review
Network: CBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 16, 9:43 pm ET
March Mayhem: Hoop Allstate: March Mayhem: Hoop
Network: TBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 16, 9:08 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
#MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds Microsoft Corporation: #MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds
Online Views: 3921521
Social Actions: 6866
SpotShare: 7.78%
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 242460
Social Actions: 8207
SpotShare: 1.55%
Stress Test: Namaste Secret: Stress Test: Namaste
Online Views: 475419
Social Actions: 2939
SpotShare: 1.24%
Buy a Bag, Give a Meal PetSmart: Buy a Bag, Give a Meal
Online Views: 540320
Social Actions: 1283
SpotShare: 1.12%
Nope Yup DriveTime: Nope Yup
Online Views: 512983
Social Actions: 1232
SpotShare: 1.10%
