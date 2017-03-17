Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Infiniti, State Farm, Oreo and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, State Farm calls attention to its charity platform called "Neighborhood of Good." (Earlier this week Adrianne Pasquarelli previewed the ad and offered some background.) Infiniti also goes in for cause marketing with an intensely filmed spot starring members of the Hardwood Heroes, two basketball teams made up of cancer survivors; "Help Infiniti fight cancer, and make your bracket matter," an announcer says at the end. And Shaquille O'Neal is on hand for another in a series of Oreo spots plugging the #OreoDunkSweepstakes. (Jessica Wohl reported about the launch of the campaign last month.)