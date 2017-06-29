×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From AT&T, Gatorade, T-Mobile and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a couple of new-to-camping campers realize that the peace and quiet of nature is a bit too peaceful and quiet, so they put a T-Mobile-connected smartphone to good use. Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt shows up in a fresh cut of a continuing Gatorate campaign that encourages you to "Rehydrate, replenish, refuel." And AT&T serves up another one of its ads starring Mark Wahlberg -- this one featuring a surprise cameo appearance at the end by the "more handsome and talented and British" Patrick Stewart.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Football Training Gatorade: Football Training
Network: MLB Network
Show: Quick Pitch
Primetime Airing: Jun. 28, 8:51 pm ET
Spokeslistener: Find the Game Without Using Your Hands Dish Network: Spokeslistener: Find the Game Without Using Your Hands
Network: Game Show
Show: Wheel of Fortune
Primetime Airing: Jun. 28, 8:18 pm ET
Surprises AT&T TV & Internet Services: Surprises
Network: CW
Show: Arrow
Primetime Airing: Jun. 28, 9:44 pm ET
Slice of the American Dream Realtor.com: Slice of the American Dream
Network: HGTV
Show: Property Brothers: Buying & Selling
Airing Date: Jun. 28, 3:34 pm ET
Campers T-Mobile: Campers
Network: Comedy Central
Show: South Park
Primetime Airing: Jun. 28, 8:14 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Boyz II Men: Side Effects GEICO: Boyz II Men: Side Effects
Online Views: 3,633,677
Social Actions: 30,314
SpotShare: 13.19%
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Online Views: 1,065,130
Social Actions: 9,128
SpotShare: 3.92%
The Archives Apple iPhone: The Archives
Online Views: 648,801
Social Actions: 4,657
SpotShare: 2.25%
Touch Mazda: Touch
Online Views: 502,240
Social Actions: 1,456
SpotShare: 1.40%
Details Mazda: Details
Online Views: 438,546
Social Actions: 1,250
SpotShare: 1.21%

In this article:
