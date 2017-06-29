Watch the Newest Ads on TV From AT&T, Gatorade, T-Mobile and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a couple of new-to-camping campers realize that the peace and quiet of nature is a bit too peaceful and quiet, so they put a T-Mobile-connected smartphone to good use. Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt shows up in a fresh cut of a continuing Gatorate campaign that encourages you to "Rehydrate, replenish, refuel." And AT&T serves up another one of its ads starring Mark Wahlberg -- this one featuring a surprise cameo appearance at the end by the "more handsome and talented and British" Patrick Stewart.