Watch the Newest Ads on TV From T-Mobile, Miller Lite, Dior and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: T-Mobile pointedly attempts to appeal to non-millennials in a spot that promotes its Unlimited 55+ plan for people over 55. Miller Lite says that it hasn't changed the way it brews in 40 years "because when you get something right, you don't mess with it." And Natalie Portman endures some serious relationship drama in a new 30-second cut of a commercial for Dior's new fragrance, Miss Dior; a slightly longer (45-second) version debuted online.
Today's TV Ad Highlights
