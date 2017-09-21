×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From T-Mobile, Miller Lite, Dior and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: T-Mobile pointedly attempts to appeal to non-millennials in a spot that promotes its Unlimited 55+ plan for people over 55. Miller Lite says that it hasn't changed the way it brews in 40 years "because when you get something right, you don't mess with it." And Natalie Portman endures some serious relationship drama in a new 30-second cut of a commercial for Dior's new fragrance, Miss Dior; a slightly longer (45-second) version debuted online.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
For Love
Dior: For Love
Premiered on: Dr. Phil, Oprah Winfrey Network
Dior data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 170,968,014 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,609,725 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.85
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Why
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty: Why
Premiered on: Dateline on OWN, Oprah Winfrey Network
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 54,021,822 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $525,543 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.84
Attention Index: 142 (42% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Out of Touch
T-Mobile: Out of Touch
Premiered on: America's Got Talent, NBC
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,253,745,649 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,379,904 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.85
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
The Original
Miller Lite: The Original
Premiered on: Dead End Express, National Geographic
Miller Lite data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 713,243,561 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,116,451 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.54
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Spokeslistener: Airport
Dish Network: The Spokeslistener: Airport
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
Dish Network data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 532,307,967 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,267,743 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.69
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
