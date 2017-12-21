×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Amazon, T-Mobile, Sprint and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Sprint promotes a deal in which you can get, no kidding, $100 in Pokémon Go PokéCoins per line when you switch to Sprint. Amazon shows off how its Fire TV device integrates with Amazon's Alexa voice-controlled assistant during a viewing of a particularly amusing scene from Showtime's "Shameless." And in a T-Mobile spot, Santa Claus (Nick Cannon) instructs his son Little Nick on proper gift giving—specifically, why iPhones are better than socks (even though, as Santa acknowledges, everyone loves socks and they do keep your feet warm).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Candy Crush: That Feeling: Motorcycle Cat
King: Candy Crush: That Feeling: Motorcycle Cat
Premiered on: Dateline, USA Network
King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 263,232,722 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,233,584 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.83
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Little Saint Nick: Socks
T-Mobile: Little Saint Nick: Socks
Premiered on: Speechless, ABC
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,611,805,892 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $52,585,820 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 78.65
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Pokémon GO: More Adventure
Sprint: Pokémon GO: More Adventure
Premiered on: E! News: Daily Pop, E!
Sprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,907,590,280 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $38,155,140 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.29
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Be Nice to the Kids
Amazon Fire TV: Be Nice to the Kids
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
Amazon Fire TV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 607,213,389 (64% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,790,323 (67% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.34
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Relax and Unwind This Winter
QVC: Relax and Unwind This Winter
Premiered on: Worldwide Exchange, CNBC
QVC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 27,550,087 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,426 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.52
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
