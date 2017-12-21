Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Amazon, T-Mobile, Sprint and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Sprint promotes a deal in which you can get, no kidding, $100 in Pokémon Go PokéCoins per line when you switch to Sprint. Amazon shows off how its Fire TV device integrates with Amazon's Alexa voice-controlled assistant during a viewing of a particularly amusing scene from Showtime's "Shameless." And in a T-Mobile spot, Santa Claus (Nick Cannon) instructs his son Little Nick on proper gift giving—specifically, why iPhones are better than socks (even though, as Santa acknowledges, everyone loves socks and they do keep your feet warm).