Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Taco Bell, Nissan, Verizon and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Nissan presents another one of its humorous Nissan Heisman House spots, this one starring Ricky Williams of the Houston Texans. Verizon celebrates the "first responders who answer the call," adding that "Our mission is to make sure they can get the call." And Taco Bell serves up an ad that acknowledges that you're probably not getting up every morning to whip up a breakfast "like mom used to make"—but the fast food chain does helpfully suggest an alternative.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
First Responders
Verizon: First Responders
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,049,600,681 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $64,187,913 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.99
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Put a Smile on Your Snackface: Jean
Wonderful Pistachios: Put a Smile on Your Snackface: Jean
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Wonderful Pistachios data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 107,724,052 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,684,886 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.73
Attention Index: 150 (50% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hall of Mirrors
NFL: Hall of Mirrors
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,269,375,997 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,501,934 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.53
Attention Index: 65 (35% more interruptions than avg.)
Dream Breakfast
Taco Bell: Dream Breakfast
Premiered on: Flipping Vegas, A&E
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,538,157,060 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40,293,727 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.85
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Heisman House: Picture From the Past
Nissan: Heisman House: Picture From the Past
Premiered on: College Football Scoreboard, ESPN
Nissan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,537,553,455 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,165,340 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.04
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
