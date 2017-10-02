Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Taco Bell, Nissan, Verizon and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Nissan presents another one of its humorous Nissan Heisman House spots, this one starring Ricky Williams of the Houston Texans. Verizon celebrates the "first responders who answer the call," adding that "Our mission is to make sure they can get the call." And Taco Bell serves up an ad that acknowledges that you're probably not getting up every morning to whip up a breakfast "like mom used to make"—but the fast food chain does helpfully suggest an alternative.