Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Taco Bell, Samsung, Dodge and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Samsung serves up a bunch of sexy motion graphics and action-packed clips (colliding football players! speeding sports cars!) to sell its QLED TV as "The Next Innovation in TV." Dodge has another teaser for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon -- and the ad campaign for it. (Spoiler: the Demon will have something called "drag mode" that has nothing to do with Ru Paul.) And against all odds, Taco Bell overcomes the friendzone to bring the taco and the burrito together.