Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Taco Bell, Samsung, Dodge and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Samsung serves up a bunch of sexy motion graphics and action-packed clips (colliding football players! speeding sports cars!) to sell its QLED TV as "The Next Innovation in TV." Dodge has another teaser for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon -- and the ad campaign for it. (Spoiler: the Demon will have something called "drag mode" that has nothing to do with Ru Paul.) And against all odds, Taco Bell overcomes the friendzone to bring the taco and the burrito together.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Judgment Day Dodge: Judgment Day
Network: Velocity
Show: Barrett-Jackson Live
Primetime Airing: Apr. 7, 10:12 pm ET
Places Like This Verizon: Places Like This
Network: NBC
Show: Saturday Night Live
Airing Date: Apr. 9, 12:13 am ET
Get Together Taco Bell: Get Together
Network: MLB Network
Show: Quick Pitch
Primetime Airing: Apr. 9, 7:52 pm ET
Brent & Uncle Phil Sprint: Brent & Uncle Phil
Network: POP
Show: That '70s Show
Primetime Airing: Apr. 7, 9:49 pm ET
Vibrant Color Samsung Smart TV: Vibrant Color
Network: VH1
Show: My Wife and Kids
Primetime Airing: Apr. 7, 9:41 pm ET
Most Engaging
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 28,338
Social Actions: 4,125,289
SpotShare: 11.12%
Live Bright Apple Watch: Live Bright
Online Views: 1,629,033
Social Actions: 5,479
SpotShare: 5.39%
The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema Comcast/XFINITY: The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema
Online Views: 90,429
Social Actions: 776,975
SpotShare: 2.38%
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Groot and Gecko Team Up GEICO: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Groot and Gecko Team Up
Online Views: 668,096
Social Actions: 11,524
SpotShare: 2.24%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 311,139
Social Actions: 354,131
SpotShare: 2.00%

