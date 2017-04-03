Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Target, T-Mobile, MLB and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Target and Michaels both serve up Easter-themed ads (though Target's spot has a way hipper soundtrack, thanks to Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen). MLB shows Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo teaming up on the Bryzzo Souvenir Co. in a lightly comedic short. And T-Mobile hypes its unlimited data offering with a spot set to The Cadillac Three's "Keep the Party Going" because, you know, you can keep the party going (or stay home alone, though the ad doesn't get into that) with unlimited data.