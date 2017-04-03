Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Target, T-Mobile, MLB and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Target and Michaels both serve up Easter-themed ads (though Target's spot has a way hipper soundtrack, thanks to Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen). MLB shows Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo teaming up on the Bryzzo Souvenir Co. in a lightly comedic short. And T-Mobile hypes its unlimited data offering with a spot set to The Cadillac Three's "Keep the Party Going" because, you know, you can keep the party going (or stay home alone, though the ad doesn't get into that) with unlimited data.

New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
2017 Easter Target: 2017 Easter
Network: ABC
Show: Good Morning America
Primetime Airing: Apr. 2, 7:35 pm ET
Bryzzo Souvenir Co. Major League Baseball: Bryzzo Souvenir Co.
Network: ESPN
Show: MLB Baseball
Primetime Airing: Apr. 2, 9:04 pm ET
Samsung Galaxy S8: Big Screen Entertainment AT&T Wireless: Samsung Galaxy S8: Big Screen Entertainment
Network: FOX
Show: Bob's Burgers
Primetime Airing: Apr. 2, 7:52 pm ET
Keep the Party Going T-Mobile: Keep the Party Going
Network: CBS
Show: 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards
Primetime Airing: Apr. 2, 8:19 pm ET
All Things Easter Michaels: All Things Easter
Network: Lifetime Movie Network
Show: Dreamhouse Nightmare
Primetime Airing: Apr. 2, 8:21 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Destiny 2: Rally the Troops Activision: Destiny 2: Rally the Troops
Online Views: 6317405
Social Actions: 4481202
SpotShare: 13.28%
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Online Views: 7877710
Social Actions: 35164
SpotShare: 9.09%
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 3715620
Social Actions: 9083
SpotShare: 4.31%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 1528278
Social Actions: 8416
SpotShare: 1.86%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 716168
Social Actions: 283033
SpotShare: 1.23%
