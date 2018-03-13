×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Tostitos, Samsung, Sprite and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Jean-Claude Van Damme shows up in a Tostitos ad to suggest that you "get together already" with your friends—because otherwise they might replace you with Jean-Claude Van Damme. Sprite's Big Taste baseball pitcher character (LeBron James) conducts a post-game interview of sorts—with the "game" being the Sprite commercial itself. And an old refrigerator gets mourned as it gets taken away—but a family's sadness is quickly forgotten when an awesome new Samsung fridge with a touch screen takes its place.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Pep Talk
Tostitos: Pep Talk
Premiered on: Moesha, Fuse
Tostitos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 274,366,950 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,044,108 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.35
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Karate Therapy
GEICO: Karate Therapy
Premiered on: Ghost Asylum, Destination America
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,167,185,967 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $123,247,558 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.76
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
The Big Taste Post Game Interview
Sprite: The Big Taste Post Game Interview
Premiered on: Red Tails, FX
Sprite data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 151,672,369 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,137,227 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.32
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Slingers
Sling: Slingers
Premiered on: Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes, truTV
Sling data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 544,030,287 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,189,925 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.80
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Let Go
Samsung Home Appliances: Let Go
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Samsung Home Appliances data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 10,618,233 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $298,961 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.81
Attention Index: 68 (32% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
