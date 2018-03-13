Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Tostitos, Samsung, Sprite and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Jean-Claude Van Damme shows up in a Tostitos ad to suggest that you "get together already" with your friends—because otherwise they might replace you with Jean-Claude Van Damme. Sprite's Big Taste baseball pitcher character (LeBron James) conducts a post-game interview of sorts—with the "game" being the Sprite commercial itself. And an old refrigerator gets mourned as it gets taken away—but a family's sadness is quickly forgotten when an awesome new Samsung fridge with a touch screen takes its place.