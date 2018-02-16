×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Toyota, San Pellegrino, Subway and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: In a high-energy spot, Subway says "Make it what you want"—whether it's hot or cold or fresh or epic or fun or whatever (they're talking about life and sandwiches). Groupon serves up another of its ads starring sassy spokesperson Tiffany Haddish. And Toyota presents a beautifully filmed short narrative about a young boy living in a small Italian town who aspires to be a world-class cyclist; it's part of Toyota's ongoing "Start your impossible" campaign.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Cyclist
Toyota: Cyclist
Premiered on: 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC Sports
Toyota data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,118,279,562 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $80,318,794 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.93
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Save Money on Groupon!
Groupon: Save Money on Groupon!
Premiered on: Flipping San Diego, FYI
Groupon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 452,680,141 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,930,052 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.19
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Make It What You Want.
Subway: Make It What You Want.
Premiered on: 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC
Subway data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,373,081,743 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,281,204 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.10
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
A Peaceful Future
PyeongChang: A Peaceful Future
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, Headline News
PyeongChang data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 15,014,684 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $37,656 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.41
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Enhance Your Moments
San Pellegrino: Enhance Your Moments
Premiered on: Top Chef, BRAVO
San Pellegrino data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 134,278 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,730 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.59
Attention Index: 173 (73% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
In this article:
