Watch the Newest Ads on TV From TurboTax, Honda, Geico and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Lincoln serves up another highly atmospheric ad starring Matthew McConaughey (Michael Martinez of Ad Age sibling publication Automotive News has the backstory on a portion of the new campaign here). "American Idol" alum Justin Guarini is Lil' Sweet once again for Dr Pepper; this time he serves up bedroom decorating advice (sort of). And TurboTax says "there is nothing to be afraid of"—in regard to doing your taxes—in a strangely scary (at least at the start) horror-movie spoof.