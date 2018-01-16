Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Uber, Wells Fargo, Geico and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A group of girls running a bake sale won't take no for an answer from an adult who says "I don't have my wallet"—pointing out that he can use the Zelle digital payment network through the Wells Fargo app to buy treats with his phone. GAC Motor says hello—in multiple languages—to the American market. ("After years of teases and promises, China's Guangzhou Automotive Group announced firm plans to enter the U.S. market," Ad Age's sibling publication Automotive News reports, "and it plans to recruit dealers at the upcoming NADA [National Automobile Dealers Association] convention.") And Uber wants you to "get your side hustle on"—i.e., make some cash in your spare time by driving for Uber.