×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Uber, Wells Fargo, Geico and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A group of girls running a bake sale won't take no for an answer from an adult who says "I don't have my wallet"—pointing out that he can use the Zelle digital payment network through the Wells Fargo app to buy treats with his phone. GAC Motor says hello—in multiple languages—to the American market. ("After years of teases and promises, China's Guangzhou Automotive Group announced firm plans to enter the U.S. market," Ad Age's sibling publication Automotive News reports, "and it plans to recruit dealers at the upcoming NADA [National Automobile Dealers Association] convention.") And Uber wants you to "get your side hustle on"—i.e., make some cash in your spare time by driving for Uber.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Washington Crossing the Delaware
GEICO: Washington Crossing the Delaware
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPNU
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,921,181,078 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $117,540,901 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.37
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
How Money Moves: Tailgating
Zelle: How Money Moves: Tailgating
Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, USA Network
Zelle data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 44,526,211 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,596,348 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.40
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Side Hustle: Airport
Uber: Side Hustle: Airport
Premiered on: 2 Broke Girls, CW
Uber data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,929,181 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,424,823 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.65
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Hello World
GAC Motor: Hello World
Premiered on: Shark Tank, CNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Bake Sale
Wells Fargo: Bake Sale
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
Wells Fargo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 329,221,751 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,346,226 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.53
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US