Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Walmart, Chevy, Mazda and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Mazda has an architect and a designer each test-drive three different premium vehicles whose exteriors and nameplates have been covered up; in the end (spoiler!) they find out they prefer the Mazdas. A valet tricks "real people" into checking out the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. And Walmart serves up scenes of adorable little kids who are entirely tuckered out after family activities; a two-part on-screen message reads "These are the times worth saving for" and "What will you do with your savings?"