Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Walmart, Chevy, Mazda and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Mazda has an architect and a designer each test-drive three different premium vehicles whose exteriors and nameplates have been covered up; in the end (spoiler!) they find out they prefer the Mazdas. A valet tricks "real people" into checking out the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. And Walmart serves up scenes of adorable little kids who are entirely tuckered out after family activities; a two-part on-screen message reads "These are the times worth saving for" and "What will you do with your savings?"

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
The Time of My Life Walmart: The Time of My Life
Network: Food Network
Show: Food Network Star
Primetime Airing: Jul. 2, 9:31 pm ET
Driver's Choice Event: Driving Matters: Premium Sedans Mazda: Driver's Choice Event: Driving Matters: Premium Sedans
Network: E!
Show: Dear John
Primetime Airing: Jul. 1, 9:54 pm ET
Valet Chevrolet: Valet
Network: VH1
Show: Cheaters
Primetime Airing: Jul. 1, 8:57 pm ET
Labor Pains Phillips 66: Labor Pains
Network: NBC
Show: Swimming
Airing Date: Jul. 1, 1:13 pm ET
Announcement Arby's: Announcement
Network: FX
Show: Elysium
Primetime Airing: Jul. 2, 8:45 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Backstory: Truck State Farm: Backstory: Truck
Online Views: 2,908,604
Social Actions: 17,328
SpotShare: 11.71%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 572,485
Social Actions: 15,400
SpotShare: 4.36%
Declaration Descendants: July 4th Ancestry: Declaration Descendants: July 4th
Online Views: 390,988
Social Actions: 16,814
SpotShare: 4.06%
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Online Views: 773,762
Social Actions: 5,907
SpotShare: 3.37%
Details Mazda: Details
Online Views: 392,986
Social Actions: 1,127
SpotShare: 1.37%

