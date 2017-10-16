Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Walmart, Kia, Bose and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Walmart encourages you (especially if you're a kid) to "Be who you want to be" this Halloween in an ad that plugs its costume offerings to the strains of The Who's "Who Are You?" Volkswagen also goes with a retro soundtrack, using Joe Cocker's "With a Little Help From My Friends" to back a seriously retro spot (E.J. Schultz has the story: "VW Debuts a Hippie-Dippy Ad Featuring Its Classic Bus—But Not a New Car in Sight"). And NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald enjoys a little private time in a rather adorable fashion while he's wearing his Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones.