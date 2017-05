Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple, plugging its iPhone 7, sings an enchanting song of young love (Angela Doland previewed the ad at Creativity on Monday in a post titled "Apple Makes Shanghai's Crowds Vanish in This Romantic Spot"). Dodge leverages off its co-promotion partnership with "The Fate of the Furious" in an intense ad starring Vin Diesel plus a lot of Dodge muscle cars. And Volkswagen invokes family, fate and the American landscape (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: "A 78-Year-Old Irish Grandma Is the Star of VW's 'America' Campaign").