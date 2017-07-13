×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From 23andMe, IHOP, Adidas and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, IHOP announces that it's celebrating its 59th anniversary wth 59-cent short stacks of buttermilk pancakes on July 18 (mark your calendar). Adidas serves up its new "Create Positivity" campaign with cameos from the likes of Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Candace Parker of the L.A. Sparks (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Sports Stars Make Their Own Waves in Adidas' Latest Creativity-Themed Ad"). And DNA testing service 23andMe offers a charming, globe-trotting illustration of one woman's diverse genetic makeup.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Create Positivity adidas: Create Positivity
Network: ABC
Show: The 25th ESPYS
Primetime Airing: Jul. 12, 10:14 pm ET
Jingle Sessions Nationwide Insurance: Jingle Sessions
Network: ABC
Show: The 25th ESPYS
Primetime Airing: Jul. 12, 8:32 pm ET
100% Nicole 23andMe: 100% Nicole
Network: BET
Show: Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Airing Date: Jul. 12, 11:16 pm ET
Model Year End Event: She Shoots, She Scores! Volkswagen: Model Year End Event: She Shoots, She Scores!
Network: Golf
Show: Morning Drive
Primetime Airing: Jul. 12, 10:23 pm ET
Short Stacks IHOP: Short Stacks
Network: TBS
Show: Married ... With Children
Primetime Airing: Jul. 12, 9:23 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Running of the Bulldogs GEICO: Running of the Bulldogs
Online Views: 4,667,236
Social Actions: 87,930
SpotShare: 18.31%
Details Mazda: Details
Online Views: 4,384,750
Social Actions: 17,604
SpotShare: 8.38%
Declaration Descendants: July 4th Ancestry: Declaration Descendants: July 4th
Online Views: 547,930
Social Actions: 5,575
SpotShare: 1.51%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 696,529
Social Actions: 3,537
SpotShare: 1.44%
Vince Staples and Random Teenagers Star in a Summer Sprite Commercial Sprite: Vince Staples and Random Teenagers Star in a Summer Sprite Commercial
Online Views: 536,534
Social Actions: 1,312
SpotShare: 0.91%
