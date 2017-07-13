Watch the Newest Ads on TV From 23andMe, IHOP, Adidas and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, IHOP announces that it's celebrating its 59th anniversary wth 59-cent short stacks of buttermilk pancakes on July 18 (mark your calendar). Adidas serves up its new "Create Positivity" campaign with cameos from the likes of Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Candace Parker of the L.A. Sparks (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Sports Stars Make Their Own Waves in Adidas' Latest Creativity-Themed Ad"). And DNA testing service 23andMe offers a charming, globe-trotting illustration of one woman's diverse genetic makeup.