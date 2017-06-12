Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Adidas, Beats, Budweiser and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Maro Itoje and Baptiste Serin are among the international rugby stars who appear in a high-energy, semi-animated spot for Adidas hyping its "Next is everything" slogan. Meanwhile, NBA stars light up a Beats ad set to The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army"; the message: "Champions will be heard." (Alexandra Jardine previewed the spot and served up the backstory in May: "LeBron, Harden, Green and Durant Warm Up to the White Stripes for Beats." The ad was created in advance specifically to run on TV during the playoffs.) And, yes, that's Boyz II Men in the latest Geico spot singing about flatulence.