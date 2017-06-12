×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Adidas, Beats, Budweiser and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Maro Itoje and Baptiste Serin are among the international rugby stars who appear in a high-energy, semi-animated spot for Adidas hyping its "Next is everything" slogan. Meanwhile, NBA stars light up a Beats ad set to The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army"; the message: "Champions will be heard." (Alexandra Jardine previewed the spot and served up the backstory in May: "LeBron, Harden, Green and Durant Warm Up to the White Stripes for Beats." The ad was created in advance specifically to run on TV during the playoffs.) And, yes, that's Boyz II Men in the latest Geico spot singing about flatulence.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Boyz II Men: Side Effects GEICO: Boyz II Men: Side Effects
Network: NBC
Show: 2017 Stanley Cup Final
Primetime Airing: Jun. 11, 10:26 pm ET
Champions Will Be Heard Beats Audio: Champions Will Be Heard
Network: ABC
Show: 2017 NBA Finals
Primetime Airing: Jun. 9, 9:51 pm ET
Next Is Everything adidas: Next Is Everything
Network: NBC Sports
Show: Rugby
Airing Date: Jun. 10, 5:07 pm ET
Dream Big Budweiser: Dream Big
Network: Fox Sports 1
Show: UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt - Prelims
Primetime Airing: Jun. 10, 10:09 pm ET
Unlimited Music Experience Sprint: Unlimited Music Experience
Network: CW
Show: The Originals
Primetime Airing: Jun. 9, 8:11 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 1,972,088
Social Actions: 15,996
SpotShare: 7.39%
Earth Apple iPhone: Earth
Online Views: 314,908
Social Actions: 24,014
SpotShare: 3.97%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,038,145
Social Actions: 3,319
SpotShare: 3.23%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,033
Social Actions: 18,491
SpotShare: 2.41%
Cat's in the Cradle TD Ameritrade: Cat's in the Cradle
Online Views: 23,795
Social Actions: 17,688
SpotShare: 2.39%
