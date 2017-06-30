Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Amazon, Little Caesars, Ancestry.com and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Ancestry.com serves up a stirring ad about our national -- and personal -- heritage just in time for the Fourth of July holiday (Jack Neff has the backstory: "Ancestry.com Highlights the Diversity of Descendants of Declaration Signers"). Little Caesars shows just how crazy-fast you can secure one of its Hot-n-Ready pizzas. And Amazon hypes its upcoming Amazon Prime Day (July 11) sales event.