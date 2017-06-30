×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Amazon, Little Caesars, Ancestry.com and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Ancestry.com serves up a stirring ad about our national -- and personal -- heritage just in time for the Fourth of July holiday (Jack Neff has the backstory: "Ancestry.com Highlights the Diversity of Descendants of Declaration Signers"). Little Caesars shows just how crazy-fast you can secure one of its Hot-n-Ready pizzas. And Amazon hypes its upcoming Amazon Prime Day (July 11) sales event.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Declaration Descendants: July 4th Ancestry: Declaration Descendants: July 4th
Network: Animal Planet
Show: The Crocodile Hunter
Primetime Airing: Jun. 29, 10:37 pm ET
Prime Day: July 11th: Tech & Fashion Amazon Prime: Prime Day: July 11th: Tech & Fashion
Network: USA Network
Show: The November Man
Primetime Airing: Jun. 29, 8:11 pm ET
Turn Up the Mischief Party City: Turn Up the Mischief
Network: Nick@Nite
Show: George Lopez
Primetime Airing: Jun. 29, 8:10 pm ET
Go Get That Pizza Little Caesars Pizza: Go Get That Pizza
Network: National Geographic
Show: Lockdown
Primetime Airing: Jun. 29, 9:00 pm ET
Victory Junction: Be a Kid SeriousFun Children's Network: Victory Junction: Be a Kid
Network: NBC Sports
Show: Ride To Victory: Stories of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride
Primetime Airing: Jun. 29, 10:10 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Boyz II Men: Side Effects GEICO: Boyz II Men: Side Effects
Online Views: 3,631,661
Social Actions: 30,258
SpotShare: 15.37%
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Online Views: 931,998
Social Actions: 7,277
SpotShare: 3.88%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 280,980
Social Actions: 16,021
SpotShare: 3.46%
Touch Mazda: Touch
Online Views: 491,252
Social Actions: 1,428
SpotShare: 1.64%
Details Mazda: Details
Online Views: 444,957
Social Actions: 1,264
SpotShare: 1.47%

In this article:
Most Popular