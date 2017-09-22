Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple Music, Dodge, Lexus and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Apple Music serves up another one of its artist-discovery spots—this one encouraging you to use its streaming service to listen to singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Dodge presents another in its series of ads that grew out of its co-promotion relationship with the "Fast & Furious" film franchise; Vin Diesel's on hand to declare that "winning is winning," whether you win by an inch or a mile. And Lexus shows off its safety features in a CGI-animated landscape in which objects, including cars and roadways, turn entirely transparent.