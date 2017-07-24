×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple Music, Target, Samsung and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Samsung Mobile serves up a funny ad demonstrating one of the hazards of bringing your smartphone to the beach. Target hypes itself as a back-to-school shopping destination with one of its signature vividly colorful spots. And Brantley Gilbert stars in a moody, black-and-white commercial for Apple Music that visually celebrates "the open road."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Ones That Like Me
Apple Music: The Ones That Like Me
Premiered on: Countdown to Green, NBC
Apple Music data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 38,887,589 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,127,372 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.09 (-0.79 vs. industry)
2017 Back to School: Study Haul
Target: 2017 Back to School: Study Haul
Premiered on: SpongeBob SquarePants, Nick
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 921,364,745 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,988,668 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.64 (+0.95 vs. industry)
No One Inspired Like Arnie
MasterCard: No One Inspired Like Arnie
Premiered on: 2017 Open Championship, NBC
MasterCard data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 460,449,071 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,706,040 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.24 (+4.07 vs. industry)
Summer: Suntan
Samsung Mobile: Summer: Suntan
Premiered on: Law & Order, ION
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,000,267,221 (70% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,992,419 (67% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.48 (-0.33 vs. industry)
Sumo
Five Star: Sumo
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
Five Star data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,765,036 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $186,899 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.46 (+4.35 vs. industry)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.

In this article:
