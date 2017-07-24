Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple Music, Target, Samsung and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.
A few highlights: Samsung Mobile serves up a funny ad demonstrating one of the hazards of bringing your smartphone to the beach. Target hypes itself as a back-to-school shopping destination with one of its signature vividly colorful spots. And Brantley Gilbert stars in a moody, black-and-white commercial for Apple Music that visually celebrates "the open road."
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.